Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

