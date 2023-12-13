Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Down 37.5% in November

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OXLCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
