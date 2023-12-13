Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

