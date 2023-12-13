P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.5 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

BKFKF opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $71.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

