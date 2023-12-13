Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 3.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.03. 318,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,084,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 549,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 34.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,112.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 241,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.