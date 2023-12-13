Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $62.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $113,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,527 shares of company stock valued at $682,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 501.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.16. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

