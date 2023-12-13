Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 4.1%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 16,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 335,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $907.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,197,546.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 90.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

