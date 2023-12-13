Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 97,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 67,046 shares.The stock last traded at 20.48 and had previously closed at 20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARAA. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 150.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

