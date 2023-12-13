Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW) Short Interest Down 36.2% in November

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

PRLHW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 18,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.