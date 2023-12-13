PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

