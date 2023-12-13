Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics makes up 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.07% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $42,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 69,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.93.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

