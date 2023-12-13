Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,207,753 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,207,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 22.10% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

SLNO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -1.39. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 616,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares in the company, valued at $46,322,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,287 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

