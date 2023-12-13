Perceptive Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610,832 shares during the period. Lyra Therapeutics makes up about 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $52,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 14,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.02. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,340.06% and a negative return on equity of 73.41%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, insider Harlan Waksal purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

