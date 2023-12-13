Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $127 Million Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,658 shares during the quarter. Arcellx comprises approximately 3.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 8.31% of Arcellx worth $126,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genworth Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $792,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 28.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,240,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLX. UBS Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.
Shares of ACLX stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 106,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
