Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,693 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $73,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 254,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,028 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

