Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 742,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Disc Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter worth about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth about $11,125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth about $18,942,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Disc Medicine stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $5,010,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,856,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,502,921.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,187 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

