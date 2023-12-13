Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,609 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $40,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 68,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,101. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

