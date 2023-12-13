Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 42,933 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,933 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 966,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 29,135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 45,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $588.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

