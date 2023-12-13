Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The stock has a market cap of C$27.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.07. Perpetual Energy had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0203443 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

