Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 69,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,507.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 671,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after buying an additional 646,206 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

