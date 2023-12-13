Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.66 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

