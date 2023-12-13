Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.0 billion-$61.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.8 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

