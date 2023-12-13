Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.65 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

