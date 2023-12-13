PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.89

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 446294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $224,025 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

