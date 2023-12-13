PhenixFIN (PFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

NYSE:PFX opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 243.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PhenixFIN from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

