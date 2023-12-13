Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.27. 824,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.