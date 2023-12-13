Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.530 EPS.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Photronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Photronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.