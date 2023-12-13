Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance
PNBI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
