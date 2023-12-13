Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

PNBI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

