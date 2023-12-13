Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

