PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 260300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

PJX Resources Trading Down 25.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

