Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Down 36.3% in November

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 143,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pluri

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pluri by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluri by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluri by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluri during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluri Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 7,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,645. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Pluri has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 150.51% and a negative net margin of 10,693.31%.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

