Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Polar Capital Glb Healthcare’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Polar Capital Glb Healthcare stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 311 ($3.90). 46,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,956. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 294 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 346.25 ($4.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.71. The company has a market cap of £377.15 million and a PE ratio of 3,433.33.
About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare
