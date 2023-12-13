Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Polar Capital Glb Healthcare’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Polar Capital Glb Healthcare stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 311 ($3.90). 46,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,956. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 294 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 346.25 ($4.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.71. The company has a market cap of £377.15 million and a PE ratio of 3,433.33.

About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

