Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,072 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

HealthEquity stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. 117,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,605. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 205.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

