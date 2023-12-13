Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760,254. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

