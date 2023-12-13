Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 1,561,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.