Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 484,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

