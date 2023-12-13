Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 484,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

