Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,136 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Summit Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 90,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

