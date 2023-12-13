Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,617 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,512. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

