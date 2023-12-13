Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,563 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $11,701,000. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.45. 2,237,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,032. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

