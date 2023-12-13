Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,818 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.8% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.12. 450,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.99.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

