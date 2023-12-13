Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 32,475 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,236,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in PTC by 362.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $48,590,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.54.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $168.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $170.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

