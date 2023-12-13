Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 73,408 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of WNS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.