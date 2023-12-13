Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of PriceSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.