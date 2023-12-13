Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,732. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

