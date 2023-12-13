Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PJT Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PJT Partners by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 46,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,785. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

