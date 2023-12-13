Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,790 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AJG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.19. 136,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,651. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

