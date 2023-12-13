Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 33,726 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,726 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,184.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 464,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.13. 285,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,339. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

