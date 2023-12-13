Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CW stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.69. 26,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.74. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $222.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
