Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 2,184,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.