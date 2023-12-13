Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.74 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,866 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

